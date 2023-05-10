Heat eyeing knockout blow against Knicks ahead of Game 5

MIAMI - The Miami Heat are one win away from their second consecutive Eastern Conference Finals.

But before reaching that, they need to wrap up their semifinals matchup with the New York Knicks.

The Heat took a commanding 3-1 series lead Monday following a 109-101 victory in Game 4.

The dyamic duo of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo led the way for the Heat.

The two recorded double-doubles, which saw Butler score 27 points and dished out 10 assists.

Adebayo scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

The Knicks played better in Game 4 than in Game 3 as guard Jalen Brunson and forwards R.J. Barrett and Julius Randle performed like their true selves.

Brunson led the way for the Knicks, scoring 32 points, whereas Randle scored 20 and Barrett 24.

However, the Knicks were outhusteled by the Heat, losing the rebounds (44-35) and assists (28-21).

With Game 5 Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks will be looking to avoid elimination and push the series to a Game 6 in South Beach.

History is on the Heat's side through, as teams who have held a 3-1 series lead in the NBA Playoffs, have won 95% of their series.

Tip-off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. from Madison Square Garden.