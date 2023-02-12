Heart of boy killed in Miami-Dade traffic accident lives on in transplant recipient

Horrible tragedy led to heart transplant and gift of life

MIAMI -- Waylen Blount is alive today because of a horrible tragedy that occurred when 11 year old Anthony Reznik was killed while crossing Sunny Isles Boulevard two years ago.

Waylen, 5, received Anthony's heart during a life-saving transplant operation that his mother is now eternally grateful.

"My baby gets to run around and play," said Tequila Striggles. "He's living so I'm definitely honored."

The Reznik family says Waylen, his mom and siblings are part of their family.

"It sounds like a dream you know, still having the heart of my son here on this earth, beating in the heart of little Waylen," Mark Reenie said.

Sunny Isles Boulevard is now named in Anyhony's memory.

The family and city unveiled the new sign today as family and friends gathered to celebrate Anthony's life and legacy.

And with that comes a call to action.

"Ww also want to make sure the streets are safer for pedestrians and that drivers are more cautious when they drive so nothing like this happens again," said Anthony's sister, Tatiana Reznik.

The family is working to get the "Anthony Reznik Act" passed.

It would focus on careless and aggressive driving and call for stiffer penalties for violations the result in serious injury to pedestrians or death