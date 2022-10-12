Health experts advise getting a flu shot this year, predict we're in for early and long season

MIAMI - Doctors are encouraging everyone to take a few minutes and go get their flu shot now.

Health professionals believe we're in for an early and long flu season that is expected to be worse than the last few years.

A new survey found only about half of U.S. adults plan to get a flu shot and infectious disease experts are worried about that.

Doctors prepare for the flu season by paying close attention to Australia and other countries that have already gone through their flu season. They've seen a lot more cases compared to the previous year.

The past two flu seasons have been lighter than usual during the height of COVID. Doctors believe extra COVID precautions taken by so many, like masking and avoiding crowds, reduced the spread of the flu as well.

There are easy ways to help prevent the spread of the flu. One is to get a flu shot. Get it at least two or three weeks before the peak of flu season. Flu cases are expected to start picking up around Thanksgiving

Another way is to pick up some of the older COVID habits again. Wear your mask if you think you're going to be around someone that is sick or you are feeling slightly sick yourself, and remember to keep an eye on those you're around.

Screen the people who come and visit your home.

Those who want to get a flu vaccine and the latest COVID booster at the same time can do so. Just make sure to get them on different arms.