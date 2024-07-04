Health department issues water advisory for 3 Miami-Dade beach areas

MIAMI - The July 4th holiday into the weekend is going to be hot and many people will heat the beach to cool off with a swim in the ocean.

The state's Department of Health in Miami-Dade is urging people to stay out of the water at three beaches due to a higher-than-acceptable level of bacteria.

They've issued a water quality advisory for:

Oleta River State Park, North Miami Beach

Surfside - 93rd Street, Surfside

Collins Park - 21st Street, Miami Beach

According to the health department, tests of these three areas on July 3rd showed that it did not meet the recreational water quality criteria for rnterococcus bacteria.

The enteric bacteria enterococci normally inhabits the intestinal tract of humans and animals. A higher than acceptable concentration is an indicator of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater run-off, wildlife, pets, and human sewage.

The health department advises against any water-related activities at these locations. Swimming in the water poses an increased risk of getting sick, especially for people with pre-existing conditions.