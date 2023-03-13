Get Movin', health benefits of quick strolls throughout the day

Quick strolls have health benefits for those who sit for periods of time

MIAMI - New research shows some quick strolls throughout the day can go a long way.

Scientists have known for years that spending too much time sitting can increase the risk for heart disease, diabetes, and even some forms of cancer. But Exercise Physiologist Dr. Keith Diaz at Columbia University Irving Medical Center says his new research reveals a simple solution. "

"We found a five minute light walk every half hour offset many of the harms from sitting," he said.

The study adds to growing evidence that breaking up prolonged sitting is necessary even if someone is exercising on a daily basis.

Stephan Solomon said he took part in the study because "I had a major change of life. I retired."

Without the daily commute to the office or the activities after work, Solomon said he found himself just sitting around a lot more.

"So I have to kind of self manage this, but in order to do this you have to know what's helpful," he said.

Researchers say you don't need to do anything too rigorous, just a slow walk can make a surprising difference.

"Taking a walking break every half hour and walking for 5 minutes reduced the blood sugar spike by 60%. Those are levels that are similar to what you would see if someone were using insulin injections or diabetic medications to control blood sugar," said Dr. Diaz.

But the team recognizes that may not work for everyone, which is where their current research comes in.

"I think the goal is for people to be able to say that based on my lifestyle, based off of the work that I do, this is a strategy that I need to use," said Dr. Diaz.

Researchers stress this should not be thought of as a replacement for regular exercise.