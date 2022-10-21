Health alert issued after confirmed cases of dengue fever in Broward

MIAMI - The Florida Department of Health has issued a mosquito-borne illness alert for Broward County after two local cases of dengue fever were confirmed on Friday.

The common symptoms of dengue are fever and one or more of the following symptoms: headache, eye pain, muscle, joint, or bone pain, rash, nausea and vomiting or unusual bleeding from the nose or gums.

Experts say severe dengue can occur resulting in shock, internal bleeding, and death.

If you or a family member develop the above-mentioned symptoms, visit your health care provider or local clinic.

The county advises residents to do the following to prevent spread:

• Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys,

flower pots or any other containers where sprinkler or rain water has collected.

• Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other

items that aren't being used.

• Empty and clean birdbaths and pet's water bowls at least once or twice a week

• Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don't accumulate water.

• Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated. Empty

plastic swimming pools when not in use.

COVER skin with clothing or repellent.

• Clothing - Wear shoes, socks, and long pants and long-sleeves. This type of

protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where

mosquitoes are present.

• Repellent - Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing.

• Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET,

picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone and

IR3535 are effective.

• Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.

Tips on Repellent Use

• Always read label directions carefully for the approved usage before you apply a

repellent. Some repellents are not suitable for children.

• Products with concentrations of up to 30 percent DEET (N, N-diethyl-mtoluamide) are generally recommended. Other U.S. Environmental Protection

Agency-approved repellents contain picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535. These products are generally available

at local pharmacies. Look for active ingredients to be listed on the product label.

• Apply insect repellent to exposed skin, or onto clothing, but not under clothing.

• In protecting children, read label instructions to be sure the repellent is ageappropriate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),

mosquito repellents containing oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol

should not be used on children under the age of three years. DEET is not

recommended on children younger than two months old.

• Avoid applying repellents to the hands of children. Adults should apply repellent

first to their own hands and then transfer it to the child's skin and clothing.