Hazmat investigation at Margate home, several people taken to the hospital

FORT LAUDERDALE - Several people were taken to the hospital as Margate police investigate a possible hazardous material situation at a home.

According to police, they received a call around 2:30 a.m. about a mass casualty incident at the home, at 4975 SW 5th Court, in Margate Estates. Multiple law enforcement departments and a hazmat team were called out to assist in the investigation.

Margate officials said an adult in the home felt dizzy and they were informed by fire rescue personnel that there may have been higher than normal levels of carbon monoxide in the home. Two adults and five children were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Family members of those taken to the hospital said they appeared to be okay.