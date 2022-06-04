Watch CBS News
Knee-high water floods streets of Havana, Cuba

By CBS Miami Team

CBS Miami

HAVANA – A tropical system collapsed the streets and avenues of Havana early on Friday, as heavy rains hit areas in western and central Cuba.

Locals were seen standing in streets with water covering their legs while pushing jammed cars and buses.

Warnings were issued for Cuba, the Florida peninsula and the Bahamas as the storm, which pummeled Mexico in previous days, moved north.

According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, rains are expected to continue in the island over Friday night.

Given the permanence of intense rainfall, the authorities made a call to pay attention to the evolution of the meteorological events, due to the saturation of the soil, mainly in low-lying areas with poor drainage.

CBS Miami Team
June 3, 2022

