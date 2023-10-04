Hate returning packages? Uber will do it for you

MIAMI - Uber has unveiled a new feature that allows users to call for a courier to pick up packages and drop them off at shipping locations.

The rideshare giant has added a service that drops off e-commerce packages at a local post office, FedEx, or UPS outpost.

Uber said drivers can take as many as five pre-paid, sealed packages. They must be valued under $100 and weigh less than 30 pounds. Live tracking of couriers is also available, giving users of the service the ability to watch their package's journey all the way to the post office.

The service costs a flat fee of five dollars.

Uber thinks many people will opt into it since so many dread online returns.

Nearly half of consumers would prefer to sit in rush-hour traffic than make a return via mail, according to a February study from the National Retail Federation (NRF) cited by Uber, with 79% of under-30 shoppers describing mail returns as "somewhat or very annoying." But returns are an unfortunate part of consumers' lives, with an average 16.5% of retail sales returned, the NRF reported in December.