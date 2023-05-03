Man responded to Craigslist posting to leave explosive on Harvard campus, FBI says

FBI: Man says he responded to Craigslist job posting to leave explosive on Harvard campus FBI: Man says he responded to Craigslist job posting to leave explosive on Harvard campus 00:33

BOSTON – A man accused of leaving explosives on the Harvard University campus says he was responding to a Craigslist ad.

The FBI said William Giordani was allegedly caught on camera last month setting down a bag filled with fireworks, wire and metal boxes.

About an hour later, someone called Harvard University police from a New Jersey number saying three bombs were placed on campus and demanded money.

Giordani told police he was answering a Craigslist ad from a man who needed items delivered for his son.

The FBI said he later admitted to knowing about the bomb threat.

The person who posted on craigslist still hasn't been identified.