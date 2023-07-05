Harden, Embiid, Kardashians, Tom Brady at Hamptons "white party"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "First Class" indeed.

A crew of Sixers players showed out to a swanky party attended by the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, soccer phenom Kylian Mbappé, comedian Kevin Hart, Emily Ratajkowski and many other celebrities.

Michael Rubin, the owner of sportswear company Fanatics and a former Sixers partner, hosted a "white party "at his Hamptons home on Monday and posted it on social media.

Harden was seen partying with Sixers Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris at the event. So does this mean he's staying put?

Harden opted into a $35.6 million contract for next season, but the team is likely going to trade him. On the Gallen of Questions Podcast, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer told CBS Sports Philadephia's Pat Gallen the Los Angeles Clippers are a good destination for Harden.

Maybe Harden was just there to have a good time and rub elbows.

Videos Rubin posted on Twitter and Instagram Reels show it was a who's who of the world's most wealthy and most-followed on Instagram. The videos were set to Jack Harlow's song "First Class."

Also in attendance: Tom Brady, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Harlow, DJ Khaled, Kevin Durant, Lil Baby, Damar Hamlin and Travis Scott.

The videos showed musical performances from Usher and Ne-Yo as well.