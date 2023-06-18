South Florida honors Juneteenth at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI -- Despite the rain, people flocked to Hard Rock Stadium Saturday night to commemorate the Juneteenth holiday.

"We do this because it's necessary," said Katrina Wilson, Vice Mayor of Miami Gardens.

The event featured a vibrant atmosphere with food, music, and various elements of Black culture. However, Vice Mayor Kartina Wilson emphasized that the celebration held a deeper significance.

"All of these holidays are not just about celebration but they're about commemoration. Going back and revisiting why we are here," Wilson explained.

Juneteenth, observed on June 19th, marks the day in 1865 when slaves in Galveston, Texas learned of their freedom. This announcement came two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued and officially signaled the end of slavery in the United States.

"You know our history was told from grandmother to grandmother, from grandfather to grandfather. It was not written or recorded in books it was an oral history." Continued Wilson.

In a time where challenges to Black history make headlines, including book bans in schools and the questioning of Black history classes, attendees expressed their desire to prevent the erasure of Black history.

"I want to learn more about my history and what it means to a lot of Black people, including me," said Janiah Lucky, one of the attendees.

What initially began as prayer gatherings within communities of color has evolved into a nationally recognized holiday in America, with larger celebrations taking place nationwide.

"I love when we all get together and share the experience of Black Excellence," said Karen Gordon, another attendee.