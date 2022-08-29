At least 4 being questioned after suspects that led police on chase bail out in Lauderhill neighborhood

Several in custody after suspects that led police on chase bail out in Lauderhill neighborhood

MIAMI – Police are searching for a trio of suspects in Lauderhill after they bailed from vehicle used a lengthy chase.

It was initially reported that the vehicle stolen, but it turns out it was rented.

Boca Raton PD said the vehicle was connected to a robbery at Town Center Mall.

Boca police said the victim was approaching her car after her shift Sunday night when she noticed a blue sedan driving towards her.

As she entered her vehicle, two men got out of the newer model bright blue Alpha Romeo Giulia. Pointing a handgun at her, the suspects began yelling, "Give me your money."

The victim gave the suspects an envelope with $250 in tip money from her shift.

The suspects were described as 18-20 years old. They were both wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and dark pants.

According to Boca Raton PD, the vehicle was then spotted on Monday at the Aventura Mall, where the suspects were breaking into cars.

The vehicle then left the area, which prompted the chase, starting on Ives Dairy Road in Miami-Dade before the suspects began speeding north on I-95.

The suspects eventually bailed out at a complex in Lauderhill.

Several police units converged on the area. As a result of the heavy police presence, the 2600 block of NW 56 Avenue was temporarily closed.

Police were able to take five people into custody, though one was released. It looks like they are still questioning people at this point.

"I heard couple commotions, I look back I see the police the SWAT the car parked up," said witness Zoe Man. "So while I was working that's when it must have happened, there might have been a chase but that reached over there. I didn't see the people jump out the car though, I just seen the SWAT and everything, and I just heard they got three of them boys on the floor."