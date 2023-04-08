Hammocks HOA receiver shares information every homeowner should know

MIAMI - The investigation into the Hammocks Homeowners Association prompted a wave of phone calls and emails to our newsroom from residents looking to change what's happening in their HOAs.

On Friday evening, we got to ask questions to the man assigned to oversee the Hammocks HOA and for the first time, he is telling his story only to CBS News Miami.

CBS News Miami's Ivan Taylor spoke with Judge David Gersten for the first time with valuable information every homeowner should know.

Just a few hours ago, Gersten was contacted by homeowners from another South Florida association asking for help.

We asked him for his advice:

Q: Many people live who live under an HOA, they look at Hammocks and think that's what I probably need. What do you tell them?

Gersten: That is a very stood question. I'm not giving legal advice, I'm giving advice that I would suggest is to try to find a lawyer who's willing or lawyers, who are willing to champion in the cost. And, it's an uphill battle.

Q: Is this something where the money is necessary?

Gersten: No doubt. A receivership is costly.

Using the example of the Hammocks Homeowners Association, judge Gersten said it started costing homeowners about $200,000 monthly. He says the price tag will start decreasing, as he finds money the previous administration paid to certain vendors.

"I'm digging, I'm digging deep."

Gersten suggests following the law.

"Lawsuits would have to be filed. It takes time, I understand how somebody feels. I have a terrible board and I want to get them out, and I want them out yesterday, the law doesn't operate that quickly."

Hammocks homeowners celebrated the end of an era last November when 5 people who allegedly pocketed over $2 million were arrested.

Last week a new board was elected. Seven members of an advisory committee, but Gersten will decide when they will be ready to operate.

Q: And what's the time frame for that, that you foresee?

Gersten: This is a guesstimate, three, four months maybe.

So, getting a receiver is not an easy process.

You have to go through the courts for that. Gersten is also the receiver for the new world condo, the building that caught fire in Miami Gardens.

CBS News Miami asked him about those residents.