Watch CBS News
Local News

Hammerhead shark trails Florida paddleboarders in the middle of the ocean

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Hammerhead shark trails Florida paddleboarders in the middle of the ocean
Hammerhead shark trails Florida paddleboarders in the middle of the ocean 00:48

MIAMI — Two Florida paddleboarders experienced a close call in the middle of the ocean with a hammerhead shark.

The paddleboarders — who were from Fort Lauderdale — were participating in the 10-year anniversary of "The Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis" event, which involves paddling from The Bahamas to Florida to raise funds for the CF community.

At one point during their journey, the group noticed the shark trailing them. After circling them for a bit, the hammerhead shark swam away.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 7:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.