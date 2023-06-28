Hammerhead shark trails Florida paddleboarders in the middle of the ocean

MIAMI — Two Florida paddleboarders experienced a close call in the middle of the ocean with a hammerhead shark.

The paddleboarders — who were from Fort Lauderdale — were participating in the 10-year anniversary of "The Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis" event, which involves paddling from The Bahamas to Florida to raise funds for the CF community.

At one point during their journey, the group noticed the shark trailing them. After circling them for a bit, the hammerhead shark swam away.