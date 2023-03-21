Hallandale Beach police investigating shooting that left at least 1 hurt, officials say

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Hallandale Beach police on Tuesday were searching for a suspect after at least one person was shot, authorities said.

The victim was taken for treatment to Aventura Hospital but information about the person's condition was not immediately disclosed.

Yellow crime scene tape at the scene of a shooting in Hallandale Beach Tuesday evening. CBS News Miami

Investigators did not immediately release a description of the suspect and it was not clear if the suspect knew the person who shot them.

Police told CBS News Miami that the scene at 201 SW 10th Street was active as of 5 p.m.

Officials did not say if anyone else was hurt during the incident.

Live video from the scene showed yellow crime scene tape erected at a home in the neighborhood.