Hallandale Beach home heavily damaged by fire

FORT LAUDERDALE - A fast moving fire heavily damaged a home in Hallandale Beach overnight.

According to Broward Fire Rescue, they received a call about the fire, at 601 NW 3rd Avenue, just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived, they were met with a roaring fire and electrical wires that fed the home already down in the yard.

Firefighters were able to extinguish it in about 40 minutes, but not after the majority of the home was lost to fire and smoke.

Three adults and two dogs who lived in the home will now need temporary housing.

No injuries were reported.



The cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal.