Half naked Florida man crashed car into a jail

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Florida man is in jail after crashing his car into a jail.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Joseph Leedy, 40, who was half naked and acting erratically, also made some alarming statements.

Video captured the moments when Leedy drove his car from the jail parking lot, up the walkway, and then through the glass lobby doors of the facility in Jupiter.

"Of course our cameras and our correctional officers inside saw the vehicle enter the lobby. They came out and were confronted by the suspect," said Chief Deputy John Budensiek.

He said after crashing through the doors, Leedy threw rubber snakes and cell phones onto the ground and doused his vehicle with motor oil all while being half naked from the waist down.

Leedy also reportedly made homicidal statements and comments about former President Donald Trump.

"He just talked about his hatred for the former President Donald Trump. He also emphasized that the devil told him to kill as many people as possible," said Budensiek.

Leedy faces multiple charges including four counts of aggravated assault on an officer.

As for the jail itself, the sheriff's office says they'll be installing extra protection for the future.

