Haiti's Sunrise Airways said it will resume flights to Miami this week

MIAMI - Haiti's Sunrise Airways, which launched services to Miami International Airport last October, said it will resume operations on Monday.

The airline said they will operate flights three days this week out of Cap-Haïtien, a city north of Port-au-Prince.

Those with US green cards, Haitian nationals, and others with proper documents can take advantage to get out of war-torn Haiti.

US diplomat Steve Strickland in Haiti monitors the safety of those trying to flee.

"There's nothing like Port-au-Prince. The security situations here are nothing like anything I've experienced before. I've spent time in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, in Africa and the unique, the unique circumstances here, I've not seen a parallel to those in any other security environment that I've served," he said.

He said some have already canceled their spots on the flights because of safety fears.

"It just really is unfortunate. The security resources that we have are stretched so thin, the ability to do that, it's really a non-starter. We just don't have that capacity to do it, we'd love to do it, it's just simply an impossibility, unfortunately," he said.

The gang takeover led Sunrise Airways to cancel all domestic flights after three of its planes were hit by bullets.

US airway services like JetBlue, American, and Spirit have not flown in Haiti since March 4th after the gangs attempted to take over the airport in the capital.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said the state has successfully rescued 35 Americans from Haiti through state-coordinated emergency flights. Posting on X, formerly Twitter on Sunday, the department said they will keep working to ensure residents are getting home to their families.