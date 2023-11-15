Haitian gang leader Vitel'Homme Innocent added to FBI's list of 10 Most Wanted

MIAMI - The FBI Miami Field Office announced another name added to its top ten Most Wanted List.

"I believe that he is a menace to the island and he's clearly a menace to the American citizens that he has tormented," said FBI Miami Special agent in charge Jeffrey Veltri.

He's is talking about Vitel'Homme Innocent. He's one of just 532 people in history to make it onto the FBI's top ten most wanted list.

"There is a $2 million reward leading to his arrest and of conviction," Veltri said. "And is a marked increase for the reward offered for most of the fugitives on this list," he said.

The FBI said Vitel'Homme is believed to be involved in the 2021 kidnapping of 16 American missionaries in Haiti for ransom, including 5 children, one just 8 months old. They escaped after 61 days.

"Let me be clear, the FBI's resolve to bring Vitel'Homme to justice for his alleged crimes will not waiver. The full might of the FBI is behind this effort. Our memory is long, our capabilities are immense. And we will not relent," Veltri warned.

The FBI believes Vitel'Homme is the head of a violent gang that commits heinous crimes. He's also accused of playing a role in the 2022 kidnapping of Americans Jean and Marie Odette Franklin. Marie was killed.

"Being added to the FBI's 10 Most Wanted List does not bode well for Vitel'Homme. Since its inception in 1950 494 of the 532 individuals on the list have been captured.

FBI Violent Crime Chief James Krieger followed up saying nearly 93 percent of those on the list have been caught. And tips from the public have played a big role

"As a direct result of citizen cooperation 163 members of this list have been apprehended," he said.

If you have information, you can call 1-800 CALL FBI or you can submit an online tip.fbi.gov.