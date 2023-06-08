Gun scare prompted lockdown of Dillard high, elementary on last day of school

FORT LAUDERDALE - The last day of school in Broward didn't go off without a hitch at two Fort Lauderdale schools after a student brought a gun on campus.

According to police, the student at Dillard High School, at 2501 NW 11th Street, showed the gun to another student around 7:15 a.m. Just after 9 a.m., the police were notified and officers were sent to the school.

In an abundance of caution, both Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary were placed on lockdown.

While officers were searching the school, they learned that the student who reportedly had the gun had left it.

Just before 10 a.m., the student was found in the 700 block of NW 10th Avenue and safely taken into custody.

The lockdown was lifted and schools were transitioned to 'code secure' which means everyone was brought inside, outside doors were locked and business returned to usual.

"The school is currently on a secure status while law enforcement investigates a report of a possible weapon on campus and a separate incident involving possible trespassing. All students and staff are safe," according to a statement from the school district.