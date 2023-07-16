Watch CBS News
Local News

Gun sales increase since Florida's "Constitutional carry" law ​went into effect

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Gun sales increase since Florida's "Constitutional carry" law ​went into effect.
Gun sales increase since Florida's "Constitutional carry" law ​went into effect. 01:11

MIAMI --It has now been two weeks since Florida's 'Constitutional carry' law went into effect. The law allows Floridians to carry concealed weapons without a government-issued permit.

With thousands of people expected to attend this weekend's 'Miami gun show,' CBS News Miami wanted to see if gun sellers are experiencing an increase in demand for guns.

'We have seen an increase in sales with the permitless carry. We're also seeing significant numbers in our concealed weapons class. Yes, there has been an increase in sales now that DeSantis signed the permitless carry,' said Robert Geisler with Florida Gun Shows.

Although a permit is not required to conceal a weapon, Robert Geisler mentions that they offer concealed carry classes and still consider it a good idea to take them.

'There are 30-plus states where you're allowed to carry with a concealed carry permit from Florida. If you don't have the permit, you can't do that. It's also good because we go over where you can and can't carry and when you should and shouldn't pull a weapon. So, we highly encourage still getting your permit,' Geisler added.

As a reminder, gun owners cannot carry a firearm in places like airports, courts, schools, government meetings, and any private business where the property owner has prohibited them."

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 16, 2023 / 2:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.