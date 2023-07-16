Gun sales increase since Florida's "Constitutional carry" law ​went into effect.

MIAMI --It has now been two weeks since Florida's 'Constitutional carry' law went into effect. The law allows Floridians to carry concealed weapons without a government-issued permit.

With thousands of people expected to attend this weekend's 'Miami gun show,' CBS News Miami wanted to see if gun sellers are experiencing an increase in demand for guns.

'We have seen an increase in sales with the permitless carry. We're also seeing significant numbers in our concealed weapons class. Yes, there has been an increase in sales now that DeSantis signed the permitless carry,' said Robert Geisler with Florida Gun Shows.

Although a permit is not required to conceal a weapon, Robert Geisler mentions that they offer concealed carry classes and still consider it a good idea to take them.

'There are 30-plus states where you're allowed to carry with a concealed carry permit from Florida. If you don't have the permit, you can't do that. It's also good because we go over where you can and can't carry and when you should and shouldn't pull a weapon. So, we highly encourage still getting your permit,' Geisler added.

As a reminder, gun owners cannot carry a firearm in places like airports, courts, schools, government meetings, and any private business where the property owner has prohibited them."