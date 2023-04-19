Group's mission at UM is to protect, restore coral reefs

MIAMI - Many people here in South Florida may not know the importance of coral reefs and what they mean not only to our ecosystem, marine life, buildings, and our wallets. But unfortunately, many reefs around the world and here in our own backyard are dying at an alarming rate due to climate change. However, there is a group at the University of Miami that is doing its part to save them.

"Corals unfortunately are very sensitive to changes in ocean temperatures so impacts of climate change as our planet warms, so do our oceans, and as the ocean warms, this causes the whole animal to become very stressed," said Kelsey Johnson- Sapp Coral Biologist UM.

And when they are stressed, their beautiful colors bleach, causing them to starve and ultimately die. Kelsey Johnson-Sapp is one of several coral biologists at UM's Rosenstiel Coral Reef Future Lab. Their mission is to protect and restore the coral reefs being affected by climate change.

"What we could do is identify those coral reefs in the natural environment that are thermal, tolerant, or bleaching resistant. We can harvest those corals, propagate them, and nurse them. We monitor and we clean them then use that harvest to our plant them onto at-risk reefs," said Johnson-Sapp.

So why are coral reefs so important? They provide food and shelter to 25% of marine species and serve as the first line of defense against sea level rise preventing erosion and that's not all.

"The coral reef ecosystem here is not only a huge tourism draw. It generates billions of dollars and tourism funds every year but also it prevents billions of dollars of destruction in coastal communities at infrastructure," said Johnson-Sapp.

South Florida has the third-largest coral reef system in the world, and we must all do our part to protect them.

"Here in Florida if you care what's in your wallet what's on your plate? And what's over your head then we need to care about coral reefs. They're incredibly important for us economically and biologically they support our fishery systems and her food source and they also protector homes," said Johnson-Sapp.

So, what are some of the things we can all do to help protect coral reefs? Practice safe boating, conserve water, if you're a diver don't touch them, don't send chemicals into our waterways. And, while at the beach clean up after yourself and other trash that's left behind.