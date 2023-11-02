Groups gather to bring awareness, stand in solidarity with Israelis, Palestinians

MIAMI - Across South Florida, people gathered to bring awareness and stood in solidarity with Palestinians and Israelis.

In downtown Miami and across the bridge in Miami Beach people stood side by side, lifting their voices for people facing the conflict in Gaza and Israel.

"We push for the release of all hostages on both sides. We push for the end of the occupation," said Samir Kakali, the President of the South Florida Muslim Federation.

People from all walks of life staged a sit-in at the torch of friendship in Downtown Miami for 48 hours, raising signs that read cease-fire now, as the fighting continues in the Gaza Strip.

"Bringing together Jews and Muslims are Palestinians and allies from across the region to say that we are stronger than any of us would be alone. To show and demonstrate that it's completely possible and it's beautiful," said Nikki Morse, member of Jewish Voice for Peace.

"This is a movement of love. This is a movement that stands for human dignity," said Kakali.

At Temple Beth Shalom, around 300 people came together Thursday evening with a message, to bring home the people being held captive by Hamas.

"Brining in Shabbat together and the hostages that are currently kidnapped in Gaza don't have that luxury of being with your family on a Friday night of lighting candles have saying the prayers and extremely important tradition that we have in our culture And our religion," said Deborah Bienstock, one of the organizers.

On Miami Beach, an Empty Shabbat table sits to shed light on the missing Israelis.

Organizers like Loving Moms United, lend a hand because it's the faces of missing children that tug at their hearts.

"There's 33 small little children. There's a nine-month-old baby. As a mom, I would not know what am I gonna do if my kids are kept hostage at this Hamas organization," said a member of Loving Moms United.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, who is Jewish, was at the gathering.

"I'm very blessed to be the mayor of a very caring community that prioritizes what's important, that cares deeply about Israel's call and of course, freedom everywhere and realizes that poor souls have been kidnapped," said Gelber.