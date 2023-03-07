Group voices opposition to permitless carry bill making its way through Florida legislature

MIAMI - A bill up for discussion during this legislative session would allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without a permit.

On Monday, a gun violence prevention organization held a press conference to oppose the measure.

"The Florida Republican legislature is pushing a dangerous permitless bill that would allow almost anybody to carry a gun in public without a background check, with no permit, no training, no license," said former Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

"Between 2021 and 2022, more than 7,000 Florida residents had a disqualified history. They were denied to carry a concealed weapon, but now the Florida legislature wants to strip away these important provisions," said the former Florida legislator.

"I don't have any issues with the (bill if it becomes) law," said Jose Perez de Corcho, an active member of the National Rifle Association in Florida and also a firearms instructor, who supports the bill with changes.

"As a trainer, I feel that you should get the training because it would be irresponsible to buy a firearm for which they are allowed to and then carry them." When asked about what the fact that the bill does not state that, he said, "It's correct, however, you as a responsible citizen are going to find yourself into a lot of trouble if you don't take the time to get a little training."

Conservatives and gun rights groups in Florida have pushed to give residents the ability to carry firearms with a permit.

This year's effort is focused on carrying a firearm without a permit, backed by Republican House Speaker Paul Renner, appears to be taking point on getting through the legislature and Governor Ron DeSantis has repeatedly said he would sign it if the bill is sent to his desk.

As of Jan. 31, nearly 2.63 million people had Florida concealed weapons licenses, which are issued by the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.