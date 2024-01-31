Group of prominent South Florida Cuban Americans support Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

MIAMI - House Republicans are moving toward the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a dispute over the migrant crisis at the southern border.

"The actions and decisions of Secretary Mayorkas have left us no other options but to proceed with articles of impeachment," said Republican Rept. Mark Green from Tennessee.

In two articles of impeachment, GOP lawmakers charge Mayorkas with "willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law" and allege the secretary obstructed congressional oversight and failed to reign in record migrant crossings.

"Many of us believe that this is more of a political statement," said former Miami-Dade Mayor Alex Penelas.

Penelas along with health care mogul Mike Fernandez and former Republican Party Chairman Al Cardenas are among a group of South Florida Cuban Americans included as cosigners of a letter urging Congress to drop efforts of impeachment.

"The letter was meant to call upon members of Congress to see the secretary as an ally in this effort to secure our borders, not as an enemy," said Penelas.

But some House members disagree.

"The failure to secure the border has been so significant, so catastrophic, so egregious," said Rep. August Pfluger from Texas.

"Secretary Mayorkas has crippled efforts to keep drugs like fentanyl out of the country," said Penelas. "Unfortunately, what's occurred is that we're in the middle of a political season, and immigration and the southern border is a hot button issue."

In the letter, the Cuban American group described Mayorkas as "the son of a Holocaust survivor, he and his family emigrated from Cuba to America for a better life. We are confident that, like us, he shares a deep and abiding love for the country that has given him so much, evidenced by his choice to dedicate his life to public service in return for the opportunities America has offered him."

Mayorkas did not testify during the impeachment proceedings and Penelas believes if this were not a presidential election year, the whole proceeding would not have any relevance.

"The reality is, even if he were to be impeached by the House it is unlikely the Senate will try him. If they try him it is unlikely he will be found guilty," said Penelas.