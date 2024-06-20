Group committed to transforming underutilized land below Miami's Metrorail

Miami Proud: Friends of the Underline is transforming land under the Metrorail into community space

MIAMI - In this week's Miami Proud, we highlight an innovative program that is creating the next generation of horticulture professionals.

CBS News Miami went behind the scenes with Friends of the Underline and their newest group of interns.

The group is committed to transforming the underutilized land below Miami's Metrorail—from the Miami River to Dadeland South Station into a beautiful destination for all to enjoy. The organization's horticulturist explained to us more about the work they are doing.

"So today we are out here. We have an eight-week-long apprenticeship with students from Miami Dade College. They work with us through the summer to learn the ins and outs of how we manage the garden, what we plant how we take care of everything here."

"Today we are doing a deep cleaning, pulling a lot of invasive weeds that are popping up around the plants," said horticulturist, Asha Bertsch.

One of the newest interns for the project told us why she is taking part in the effort.

"I really wanted to be more involved in environmental sustainability as a young adult and there's a lot of climate issues currently and I think it's really important to have this age group, I'm 20 years old. To have my age group more active in this because it's up to us to make those little steps that make the difference," said intern, Andrea Beceiro.

Through a partnership with Miami-Dade County, donors, and hundreds of volunteers, the Underline is becoming an example for repurposing unused land into a public park and community space and asset.

"Bank of America as a supporter of this work, we obviously feel that it is tremendously important to keep our community healthy, to provide alternatives as well for our youth, and to understand the criticality of the space and maintaining that," said Vania Laguerre with Bank of America.

The Underline, expected to be completed in 2026, is an innovative initiative that will transform the underutilized land below Miami's Metrorail into a 10-mile park, urban trail, and living art destination.

The project aims to create vibrant public spaces that connect communities and enhance wellbeing.

Click here for more information on how you can take part in the project visit.