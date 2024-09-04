Ground broken for new 911 communications tower in Hialeah Heights

HIALEAH - In an effort to improve emergency communications, on Wednesday ground was broken for a new 911 communications tower in Hialeah Heights.

The tower will be erected on a plot of land off W 114 Terrace, near the city's reverse osmosis water treatment plant.

It is meant to help dispatchers reach emergency personnel by radio in an area the mayor says is lacking. The tower will help 911 dispatchers communicate with first responders as quickly and clearly as possible.

"The tower fits the needs. It augments the ability of our men and women for the police department and fire department to communicate," said Commander Jorge Llanes with the city's 911 communication division.

Llanes with the 911 communications division the the city gets between 11 and 12 thousand 911 calls a month.

This is the fourth emergency communication tower in Hialeah and Mayor Esteban Bovo said it is much needed in the annexed land of Hialeah Heights.

"This is critical to get this tower in play. It not only serves us, it serves the whole regional area.

With around 16 thousand residents in the area, first responders have had to travel far distances to respond to emergencies in Hialeah Heights.

A mobile command unit was set up in place in the beginning of the year to help with the issues.

Last year, there were accusations about 911 calls going unanswered in the entirety of Hialeah from councilman Bryan Calvo, something the mayor said is not true.

What I took issue with quite honestly was a narrative that many bought into that somehow or other we were not answering calls at 911. In a city like Hialeah, to get that narrative out there is a travesty," said Bovo.

Either way, Calvo said it brought attention to emergency services in the city.