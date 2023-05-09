Groom recovering after bride killed in suspected drunk driving crash

Bride killed by suspected drunk driver Bride killed by suspected drunk driver hours after her wedding 05:07

Almost two weeks after a newly-married couple were struck by an alleged drunk driver following their wedding in South Carolina — which left the bride dead and the groom severely injured — the groom's family said he is now at home recovering.

Aric Hutchinson sustained multiple injuries, including brain bleeding and two broken legs, in the April 28 crash near Charleston, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his family.

Hutchinson, his bride Samantha Miller, and two others were in a golf cart celebrating after the wedding reception when they were struck. The golf cart rolled several times and was thrown over 100 yards. Miller, 34, of Charlotte, North Carolina, died in the wreck, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

Annette Hutchinson, Aric's mother, wrote in an update GoFundMe post that her son "is physically recovering at home while trying to come to terms with the loss of his beautiful wife."

She said Aric also had to have broken bones in his face surgically repaired.

Data retrieved from the rental car of the suspected drunk driver, identified as 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski, indicated she was driving 65 mph and only briefly hit the brakes before she collided into the golf cart on Folly Beach, investigators said. The speed limit on the island near Charleston is 25 mph.

Annette Hutchinson says Aric is mourning the death of Miller and doing the "unimaginable," planning her funeral along with her family.

"She could light up a room with her presence and had an ease about her. They shared many hopes and dreams for their future including children and building a house," Annette Hutchinson wrote.

She said the fundraiser, which has raised almost $700,000, will help pay for Miller's funeral and medical costs for Aric and his family.

Komoroski, meanwhile, is charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death. According to a police affidavit obtained by CBS News, Komoroski told an officer on the scene that she had consumed one beer and a drink containing tequila about one hour before the crash.