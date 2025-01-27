Grocery prices keep climbing and many South Florida shoppers are feeling the strain

It's not your imagination, grocery prices are up

It's not your imagination, grocery prices are up

It's not your imagination, grocery prices are up

MIAMI - It's not your imagination, you are paying more at the grocery store.

The U.S. Labor Department reports that grocery prices were up 1.8% in December compared to the previous year. Economists worry this could make the price relief many hoped for in 2025 harder to achieve.

Sophia Perea, a nursing student, lives with her parents but still feels the strain of rising food costs.

"As a nursing student, it's pricey—especially since I had to take out a loan for my studies," Perea said. "Grocery shopping is so expensive that I have to cut back on certain things."

A generation ago, students like Perea didn't have to think twice about grocery costs. Now, she's worried about what it means for her future.

"I want a family someday and I won't just be shopping for myself—I'll have to provide for them too," she said. "It's a lot to think about."

Raul Zamora also sees the impact through his parents.

"I hear it from them all the time," he said. "They say it's going to be harder for us because of inflation."

He's not wrong. Food prices have surged 28% over the past five years—an average of nearly 5% per year. Meanwhile, wages haven't kept up.

"Very few households have seen their income rise faster than 5% per year," said Greg McBride, Chief Financial Analyst for BankRate.

And food costs are just one piece of the puzzle.

"If food were the only area affected by inflation, the impact on household budgets would be limited. But it's not," McBride said.

While there was some optimism in 2024 as food prices stabilized, the end of the year signaled new concerns.

"We actually saw food prices—especially at-home food costs—rise at an outsized pace," McBride said. "For household budgets, it feels like here we go again, with prices climbing on top of everything else."

A mix of supply issues, weather, disease and global events all affect what we pay at the store. But despite the uncertainty, Perea remains hopeful.

"I really hope we won't have to keep paying six dollars for a carton of eggs or five dollars for a gallon of milk," she said. "I hope prices go down eventually."

McBride notes that most shoppers have already cut back as much as they can. But if you're looking for additional ways to save, here are a few strategies:

• Shop around – Different stores offer different deals and stocking up on certain items when they're on sale can help in the long run.

• Use coupons – Check both paper and digital coupons for extra savings.

• Plan ahead – Make a list, plan meals for the week, and use leftovers for lunch.

• Buy in-season produce – It's often significantly cheaper.

• Opt for generic brands – They're usually just as good as name brands and can save you money.