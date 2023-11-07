Grieving widow pleads for help after grandfather of 8 gunned down in Opa-locka

DORAL - A grieving widow and her family members are appealing for the community's help after a grandfather of 8 children was gunned down after getting food from a fast-food restaurant.

Gregory Denard Shaw was shot and killed in Opa-locka. CBS News Miami

There were emotional moments Tuesday morning as the victim's family members, police and a pastor gathered at MIami-Dade Police headquarters to make that appeal exactly one year after 57-year-old Gregory Denard Shaw was shot and killed.

Detectives also released a surveillance photo of the suspect. They say it was 5:46 pm on Monday, November 7th of 2022 when Shaw drove up to the restaurant on N.W. 27th Ave. at 137th St. in Opa-locka and was confronted by a suspect who shot him multiple times.

They say Shaw then drove his car south about a block and a half and crashed into a wall. He did not survive and the suspect fled northbound on 27th Avenue.

Family members said the man known as "Big Greg" had 3 children and 8 grandchildren.

His emotional widow Donna Shaw said, "On that day a year ago, I not only lost my husband. I lost my best friend and this father and a grandfather. Oh God help us. He was my biggest cheerleader. He was my friend and he was my soulmate."

She said, "He was a good man. He was going to get food and he was killed and his family, we are suffering from not knowing who did this."

She said, "I am asking if you have a loved one and you have it in your heart, if you have lost a loved one or known people who have lost a loved one that you wouldn't want killed and somebody knows the information and doesn't help. So, if you could please find it in your heart, you can remain anonymous. They don't have to know who you are. Please help us get closure. Please."

Shaw's cousin, Sharraine Fulton, said "We know that through God all things are possible and we know that through God we will get justice. We are left with a hole in our hearts. He was a gentle giant and very humble. He loved to get the family together."

Pastor Natacha West said, "We stand in solidarity and ask for your assistance. Somebody knows something. Somebody heard something. You may say this has nothing to do with you but it does. When one person is hurt, we all hurt. This is a community issue. The longer the suspect is out there the more it is likely that someone else will get hurt."

"It is so important to say that today this is us and tomorrow it could be you. We are asking that you do your part and stop the gun violence. Stop the killing and start the healing."

Miami-Dade police detective Oscar Andino said this incident did not involve a robbery.

He said, "Mr. Shaw made a purchase at the drive-through window and as he was driving away he was confronted by the suspect at which point he fired several times into the vehicle."

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $5,000.