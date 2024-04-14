Grass fire burning in Southwest Miami-Dade, creating large plume of smoke seen across county

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE — A grass fire is burning in Southwest Miami-Dade on Sunday, creating a large plume of smoke that could be seen across the county.

The fire is burning in the area of Southwest 137th Avenue and 8th Street, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they've had units on the scene all afternoon trying to control the blaze.

Miami??? We good??? What is with this random fire outside my house??? 🤨🤨 pic.twitter.com/yfEvKZlIho — not here. (@beegguk) April 14, 2024

According to social media, the plume of smoke is so big that residents across Miami-Dade County are able to see the fire from all over.

