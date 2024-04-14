Grass fire burning in Southwest Miami-Dade, creating large plume of smoke seen across county
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE — A grass fire is burning in Southwest Miami-Dade on Sunday, creating a large plume of smoke that could be seen across the county.
The fire is burning in the area of Southwest 137th Avenue and 8th Street, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they've had units on the scene all afternoon trying to control the blaze.
According to social media, the plume of smoke is so big that residents across Miami-Dade County are able to see the fire from all over.
