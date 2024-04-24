Watch CBS News
Grass fire burning along Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade

By Mauricio Maldonado

CBS Miami

MIAMI - A large grass fire shut down traffic on the Turnpike for about 15 minutes Wednesday afternoon while firefighters battled the blaze.

Authorities said they got the call about the fire a little after 4 p.m. 

The blaze had slowed traffic down on the southbound lanes. 

Images from Chopper 4 showed large flames burning patches of vegetation near SW 112th Avenue and SW 256th Street.  

The fire, which had burned about 20 acres, was not affecting any structures. 

Mauricio Maldonado

April 24, 2024

