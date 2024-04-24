Grass fire burning along Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade

Grass fire burning along Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade

Grass fire burning along Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - A large grass fire shut down traffic on the Turnpike for about 15 minutes Wednesday afternoon while firefighters battled the blaze.

Authorities said they got the call about the fire a little after 4 p.m.

The blaze had slowed traffic down on the southbound lanes.

Images from Chopper 4 showed large flames burning patches of vegetation near SW 112th Avenue and SW 256th Street.

The fire, which had burned about 20 acres, was not affecting any structures.