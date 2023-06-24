Surfside, 2 years later: Faith flourishes through cracks of broken hearts

SURFSIDE - It's a day that will live in infamy in the state of Florida and across the country.

Two years ago, as hundreds of people were in their homes, the Champlain Towers South abruptly collapsed, killing 98 people.

Michael Noriega's grandmother was one of those victims.

"It feels very surreal because it feels like yesterday this happened. I mean, I remember being on the street right there on Collins Avenue,staring at the rubble trying to comprehend how my grandmother was underneath her pulverized balcony we were staring at," said Noriega.

Hilda Noriega was 92 years old when she died, she was the oldest victim killed in the collapse.

Noriega describes his grandmother as a "God-fearing woman" and what was found on her body by first responders, and returned to her family just solidified her unwavering faith.

"It was like a sacred holy moment of what could they have found on her and it revealed six rosaries," said Noriega.

For Noriega, the grief that followed the loss of his beloved grandmother was at times unbearable, but through his pain, he found purpose and a community that stands behind him.

"When you have a community of people to bring unity to carry you in. A time you can't carry yourself I can't explain into words how powerful that is," said Noriega.

Saturday night, Mike and other members of the community came together on the beach in front of where the Champlain Towers once stood — sharing their faith and love following this tremendous tragedy.

"It's solemn but it's also a birthplace of hope," said attendee Milena Robinson.

Loved ones and neighbors joined together on the beach to light 98 lanterns, one for each of the victims.

Two years later, the heartbreak remains, but through the cracks of these broken hearts — faith flourishes.