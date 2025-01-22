Grand jury indicts suspect in 2012 murder of Miami teen Bryan Herrera

MIAMI - Nearly 12 years after 16-year-old Bryan Herrera was shot and killed while riding his bicycle in Allapattah, a grand jury has indicted a suspect in the cold case.

Adrian O'Neal Grimes Miami-Dade Jail

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Wednesday that Adrian Grimes, 30, known as "Peanut" or "Nut," has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm.

Herrera, a straight-A student, was killed on Dec. 22, 2012, while riding to a friend's house to work on a school project. He was robbed of his cellphone and shot.

"Bryan was a bright young man with his whole future ahead of him," Fernandez Rundle said. "For those who want to give up, don't. Don't give up. It is going to be a roller coaster ride, but know that there are a lot of us out there who care."

A key break in the case came this summer when a witness came forward, identifying Grimes as the shooter.

The witness, who had recognized Grimes from the neighborhood and knew him by his nickname, said he didn't come forward earlier out of fear, as Grimes was armed at the time.

Herrera's father, William, expressed relief at the indictment.

"Twelve long years have passed, and finally there is light in this dark tunnel," he said. "Justice comes no matter where you are. This will grab you and not let you go. So, don't lose hope. All these years we had hoped this could be resolved. "

Activist Tangela Sears said of the parents, "They never gave up and as long as you don't give up, there is hope."

Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said, "The message is that as long as you are out there, don't lose hope and know that we care deeply."

Grimes, who was already in federal custody for a drug offense, refused to appear at his arraignment Wednesday. His attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Prosecutors are evaluating whether to seek the death penalty.



