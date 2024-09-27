Grand Central offers top-tier cuisine in Miami

MIAMI - Grand Central by Nuno Grullon is a 27-seat restaurant in Miami earning rave reviews for its top-tier cuisine. Inside his modest kitchen, Grullon is crafting mouth-watering masterpieces that blend his Bronx upbringing with his Dominican roots.

The restaurant's name, Grand Central, is a nod to Grullon's childhood in New York.

"Growing up in New York with my mom, we've been to Grand Central Station many times," Chef Grillo said. "I needed to bring something to Miami that speaks a little bit about my roots and where I'm from."

Grullon, who arrived in Miami two decades ago, is no stranger to the restaurant scene. He opened his first successful restaurant, Uptown 66, a fast-casual Mexican eatery, down the street during the pandemic. However, with Grand Central, Grullon aims to elevate his culinary passion.

"I just wanted to bring something a little bit more intimate where you can come out for date night to show your family, show my talents as well," he said.

Grullon and his wife Crystal, expecting their first child, divide their time between their two restaurants. Grullon has meticulously trained and mentored his staff, ensuring consistency in every dish.

"I think that one of my strengths, other than creating these nice dishes, is to teach people how to cook," Grullon said.

Every meal at Grand Central begins with house-made biscuits and butter - a must-try. The star attraction is the Grand Plateau - half lobster, yellowtail crudo, chilled prawns, raw oysters, clams, mussels and caviar. The jumbo prawn with mustard aioli is another standout, praised for its freshness and generous size.

The Wild Mushroom Tagliolini with black truffle, butter and Grana Padano cheese offers an elegant and flavorful pasta option.

For meat lovers, the duck is served two ways - in a puff pastry with creamy mushrooms and a sautéed duck breast. It is pure elegance on a plate.

To end on a sweet note, the Chocolate Ganache topped with raspberries is an indulgent finale that keeps diners coming back for more.

Grand Central by Nuno Grullon, 7919 Biscayne Boulevard, is open seven days a week, starting at 5 p.m. for dinner. With its intimate setting, worldly cuisine and the passion of Grullon, this restaurant is quickly becoming a must-visit destination in Miami's vibrant food scene.

