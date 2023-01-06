Governor Ron DeSantis activates National Guard amid influx of migrants to Keys

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis signed and executive order Friday activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the "alarming influx" of migrants landing in the Florida Keys.

"The National Guard will also provide additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida's shores," the office of the governor said.

"As the negative impacts of Biden's lawless immigration policies continue unabated, the burden of the Biden administration's failure falls on local law enforcement who lack the resources to deal with the crisis," said Governor DeSantis. "That is why I am activating the National Guard and directing state resources to help alleviate the strain on local resources. When Biden continues to ignore his legal responsibilities, we will step in to support our communities."

The office of the governor also said, "The State of Florida will deploy air assets, including airplanes and helicopters from the Florida National Guard, and will bolster Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission marine patrol to support water interdictions and ensure the safety of migrants attempting to reach Florida through the Florida Straits."

Over the past several days, hundreds of migrants have been arriving to the Florida Keys mostly by rustic vessels.