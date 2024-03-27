Governor DeSantis signs legislation to end 'squatting' in Florida

MIAMI - Governor Ron DeSantis visited Orlando Wednesday, to sign a law that protects property rights, provides homeowners remedies against squatting, and increases penalties on squatters.

The governor said, "We are putting an end to the squatters scam in Florida. While other states are siding with the squatters, we are protecting property owners and punishing criminals looking to game the system."

"Florida is once again leading the nation, this time in securing our state against squatters," said Attorney General Ashley Moody. "Biden has allowed millions of illegal immigrants to flood across the border. After video evidence of their plan to take over homes emerged, we're ensuring Floridians are protected from this egregious and brazen scheme. I'm grateful to Governor DeSantis for signing this important legislation into law, and to Representative Kevin Steele for carrying this bill through Session."

Under the new law, a property owner can request law enforcement to immediately remove a squatter from their property if the following conditions are met:

• The individual has unlawfully entered and remains on the property

• The individual has been directed to leave the property by the owner but has not done so; and

• The individual is not a current or former tenant in a legal dispute.

The law also creates harsh penalties for those engaged in squatting and for those who encourage squatting and teach others the scam.

The law makes it:

• A first-degree misdemeanor for making a false statement in writing to obtain real property or for knowingly and willfully presenting a falsified document conveying property rights;

• A second-degree felony for any person who unlawfully occupies or trespasses in a residential dwelling and who intentionally causes $1,000 or more in damages; and

• A first-degree felony for knowingly advertising the sale or rent of a residential property without legal authority or ownership.

