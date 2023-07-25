Gov. Ron DeSantis uninjured after being involved in car accident in Tennessee, campaign says

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- Gov. Ron DeSantis was involved in a car wreck Tuesday morning while traveling to an event in Tennessee but he was not hurt, his press secretary said.

It was not immediately clear where in Chattanooga the accident occurred or who was involved.

"This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee," press secretary Brayn Griffin said in an emailed statement. "He and his team are uninjured. We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail."

CNN reported that the Florida governor was in Tennessee to attend scheduled fundraisers in Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville.

Officials did not say if anyone was hurt during the crash.