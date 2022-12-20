Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. Ron DeSantis touts support for school candidates

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday said his political committee spent about $2 million to support county school board candidates in this year's elections.

DeSantis endorsed 30 conservative school-board candidates in the nonpartisan races, most of whom chalked up wins.

Speaking at an event Monday in Orlando, DeSantis said his Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee helped pay for advertising for his preferred candidates.

"We did a couple million dollars, $2.1 million of support, for text messaging, mail pieces, robocalls, all that stuff," DeSantis said.

"All we were doing - it wasn't rocket science - we were just educating our voters about who shared our values and who didn't."

DeSantis' focus on school-board politics came after high-profile clashes with boards during the past two years, based on issues such as student mask requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In some cases, 2022 election wins helped create conservative majorities on school boards.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 9:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.