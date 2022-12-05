Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. Ron DeSantis named a finalist for Time magazine's Person of the Year

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- Gov. Ron DeSantis has landed as one of the 10 finalists for Time magazine's Person of the Year, a nod likely to add additional fuel to talk of his national political ambitions in 2024.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Holds News Conference With Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 17: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at the University of Miami Health System Don Soffer Clinical Research Center on May 17, 2022 in Miami, Florida. The governor held the press conference to announce that the state of Florida would be providing $100 million for Florida's cancer research centers, after he signs the state budget into law. / Getty Images

The magazine, which has named a Person of the Year since 1927, is set to unveil this year's honoree during a live announcement on the Today show Wednesday morning.

DeSantis is among some stiff competition this year, including China's president Xi Jinping, Elon Musk, last year's top person, Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who took own her own party over its allegiance to federal President Donald Trump.

According to the Today website, the effort by DeSantis to restrict LGBTQ right in Florida's schools and his resulting beef with Disney played a role in his ascent.

His recent reelection by a wide swath of Sunshine State voters has only added to the speculation that he will seek the White House in two years even if it means going against his once-prior champion, Trump.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 2:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.