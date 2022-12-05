Gov. Ron DeSantis named a finalist for Time magazine's Person of the Year

MIAMI -- Gov. Ron DeSantis has landed as one of the 10 finalists for Time magazine's Person of the Year, a nod likely to add additional fuel to talk of his national political ambitions in 2024.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 17: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at the University of Miami Health System Don Soffer Clinical Research Center on May 17, 2022 in Miami, Florida. The governor held the press conference to announce that the state of Florida would be providing $100 million for Florida's cancer research centers, after he signs the state budget into law. / Getty Images

The magazine, which has named a Person of the Year since 1927, is set to unveil this year's honoree during a live announcement on the Today show Wednesday morning.

DeSantis is among some stiff competition this year, including China's president Xi Jinping, Elon Musk, last year's top person, Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who took own her own party over its allegiance to federal President Donald Trump.

According to the Today website, the effort by DeSantis to restrict LGBTQ right in Florida's schools and his resulting beef with Disney played a role in his ascent.

His recent reelection by a wide swath of Sunshine State voters has only added to the speculation that he will seek the White House in two years even if it means going against his once-prior champion, Trump.