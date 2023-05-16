Gov. DeSantis holds press conference at Lighthouse Poin church on human trafficking

MIAMI - Governor Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in northern Broward on human trafficking.

The governor is at Coastal Community Church in Lighthouse Point. Joining him are Attorney General Ashley Moody, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, House Speaker Paul Renner, and Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris.

On Monday, DeSantis held a bill signing at New College of Florida, a small liberal arts school in Sarasota. During the event, he signed a measure that prevents colleges and universities from spending state or federal money to promote, support or maintain programs or campus activities that "advocate for" diversity, equity and inclusion. Schools also will not be able to spend money on programs or activities that "promote or engage in political or social activism" as defined by the State Board of Education or the university system's Board of Governors.

The United Faculty of Florida sharply opposed the measure during this year's legislative session, which ended May 5. Andrew Gothard, the union's president and a professor at Florida Atlantic University, slammed DeSantis' signing of the bill Monday, saying it shows the governor's "authoritarian approach" to education.

The measure, which will take effect in July, also seeks to place new requirements on general-education core courses at colleges and universities. The state education board and the Board of Governors will appoint joint faculty committees to review such courses. The reviews could lead to the "removal, alignment, realignment, or addition" based on certain criteria.