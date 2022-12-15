Gov. DeSantis signs toll savings bill

FORT LAUDERDALE - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a $500 million measure that will provide savings to frequent toll-road users, one of three bills approved during a special legislative session this week.

DeSantis called the toll-road measure the beginning of efforts to tap record state budget reserves to offer tax relief.

"When your surplus gets too big, it's like, OK, we need to get this back to the taxpayer," DeSantis said during a bill-signing event at the Florida Department of Transportation office in Fort Lauderdale.

The bill, which expands on a current rebate program, will take effect January 1st and remain in place for a year. It will provide 50 percent credits to motorists with personal SunPass and other Florida transponder accounts in each month they record 35 or more toll-road trips.

The first credits will appear on statements in February.

The average driver participating in the program is expected to save under $500. The bill will provide $500 million in tax dollars to the Department of Transportation and toll agencies to cover lost toll revenues.

The other bills approved during the special session involved property-insurance changes (SB 2-A) and a $751.5 million hurricane-relief package (SB 4-A). House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, said lawmakers will consider additional tax breaks during the 2023 legislative session, which starts in March.

"The governor has alluded to some tax relief and other things. We are just getting started," Renner said at the bill-signing event.