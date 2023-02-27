Gov. DeSantis signs law, state takes control of Disney's Reedy Creek District

ORLANDO - Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill into law that gives the state control of Walt Disney World's Reedy Creek Improvement District.

During a stop in Lake Buena Vista, the governor signed the measure which renames it the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

"How do you give one theme park its own government and then treat all the other theme parks differently? Now, basically, Disney is going to be treated like Sea World is treated, like any of these others. That will officially end the self-governing status here, in Central Florida, for Disney," said DeSantis.

The revamped district would be continued under a new name on June 1 and still have wide-ranging authority to levy property taxes, oversee water and sewer systems, roads, parking, a fire department and other infrastructure and issue bonds to pay for projects.

At DeSantis' urging, lawmakers last year decided to dissolve Reedy Creek and five other special districts across the state after Disney angered the governor by opposing the controversial "Parental Rights in Education Law," which critics labeled "Don't say gay," which bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade and lessons deemed not age-appropriate.

The new law gives DeSantis authority to appoint the district's five-member Board of Supervisors. It also removes parts of the district's authority, such as the power to potentially construct a nuclear power plant, airport, and stadium.

Board members appointed by DeSantis would be subject to Senate confirmation.

Appointees could not be employees, owners, or operators of theme parks.

The state created the Reedy Creek district in 1967 and essentially gave Disney control over issues such as land use, fire protection, and sewer services that are typically handled by local governments.