Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. DeSantis signs condo safety changes

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill that will revise condominium-safety requirements passed after the deadly June 2021 collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside.

Lawmakers passed the initial requirements in 2022 to deal with issues such as condominium-building inspections and condominium-association financial reserves. But lawmakers readdressed the issue during this year's legislative session and unanimously passed the bill (SB 154) in May.

The bill stemmed, at least in part, from concerns by condominium residents about the potential financial ramifications of the 2022 law. The bill, for example, will revise requirements related to what are known as "milestone" inspections for condominium buildings three stories or higher.

Under the 2022 law, inspections are required for buildings that have been occupied for 30 years - or 25 years if the buildings are within three miles of a coastline. After initial inspections, the buildings have to go through the process every 10 years.

The bill will ease that somewhat, allowing buildings within three miles of the coastline to be inspected after they have been occupied for 30 years. It will allow local officials to require the inspections after 25 years of occupancy depending on "local circumstances, including environmental conditions such as proximity to salt water."

Also, the bill will allow local officials to extend inspection deadlines if building owners have entered into contracts with architects or engineers but the inspections cannot be finished in time.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 9, 2023 / 10:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.