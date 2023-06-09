Gov. DeSantis signs condo safety changes

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill that will revise condominium-safety requirements passed after the deadly June 2021 collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside.

Lawmakers passed the initial requirements in 2022 to deal with issues such as condominium-building inspections and condominium-association financial reserves. But lawmakers readdressed the issue during this year's legislative session and unanimously passed the bill (SB 154) in May.

The bill stemmed, at least in part, from concerns by condominium residents about the potential financial ramifications of the 2022 law. The bill, for example, will revise requirements related to what are known as "milestone" inspections for condominium buildings three stories or higher.

Under the 2022 law, inspections are required for buildings that have been occupied for 30 years - or 25 years if the buildings are within three miles of a coastline. After initial inspections, the buildings have to go through the process every 10 years.

The bill will ease that somewhat, allowing buildings within three miles of the coastline to be inspected after they have been occupied for 30 years. It will allow local officials to require the inspections after 25 years of occupancy depending on "local circumstances, including environmental conditions such as proximity to salt water."

Also, the bill will allow local officials to extend inspection deadlines if building owners have entered into contracts with architects or engineers but the inspections cannot be finished in time.