Gov. DeSantis reacts to Trump's indictment

MIAMI - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, widely viewed as Trump's most formidable potential Republican opponent, did not mention the former president in his response, instead going after "the Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney" -- a reference to the billionaire liberal donor George Soros often at the center of conservative conspiracy theories.

"The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head. It is un-American," DeSantis tweeted. "The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent."

DeSantis also reiterated that he would not "assist in an extradition request" for Trump, a Florida resident. 

Trump is expected to appear in court on Tuesday in New York, where he had lived most of his life.

