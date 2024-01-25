Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. DeSantis on hand for ribbon cutting of first Lake Okeechobee treatment cell

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

First of three treatment cells in the Everglades Agricultural Area completed
First of three treatment cells in the Everglades Agricultural Area completed 03:05

PALM BEACH - Fresh off of ending his bid for the presidency, Gov. Ron Desantis was in South Florida on Thursday with his focus on the Everglades.

DeSantis attended a ribbon cutting ceremony for the first treatment cell of the 6,500-acre Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Stormwater Treatment Area, which will store and clean water flowing from Lake Okeechobee before it is sent south into Everglades National Park.

"Over the last five years, we have either completed or broken ground on 67 different Everglades related projects. We have done things like break ground and complete the old Tamiami Trail road bed removal project six months ahead of schedule, and secured full funding and completed the raising of the Tamiami Trail. That has allowed more water to flow south toward Everglades National Park," said DeSantis during the ceremony.

In April 2020, Governor DeSantis announced that the South Florida Water Management District began construction on the State of Florida's component of the project, the Stormwater Treatment Area, 12 months ahead of schedule. Now, the first of three treatment cells is complete. The remaining cells will come online by this summer.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on January 25, 2024 / 12:56 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.