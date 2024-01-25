Gov. DeSantis on hand for ribbon cutting of first Lake Okeechobee treatment cell

PALM BEACH - Fresh off of ending his bid for the presidency, Gov. Ron Desantis was in South Florida on Thursday with his focus on the Everglades.

DeSantis attended a ribbon cutting ceremony for the first treatment cell of the 6,500-acre Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Stormwater Treatment Area, which will store and clean water flowing from Lake Okeechobee before it is sent south into Everglades National Park.

"Over the last five years, we have either completed or broken ground on 67 different Everglades related projects. We have done things like break ground and complete the old Tamiami Trail road bed removal project six months ahead of schedule, and secured full funding and completed the raising of the Tamiami Trail. That has allowed more water to flow south toward Everglades National Park," said DeSantis during the ceremony.

In April 2020, Governor DeSantis announced that the South Florida Water Management District began construction on the State of Florida's component of the project, the Stormwater Treatment Area, 12 months ahead of schedule. Now, the first of three treatment cells is complete. The remaining cells will come online by this summer.