Gov. DeSantis OKs tougher retail theft, porch piracy laws

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

MIAMI - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed a bill that seeks to prevent "smash and grab" thefts and "porch piracy." 

The legislation (HB 549) will, in part, make it a third-degree felony to act in concert with five or more people to overwhelm merchants and steal items. 

The measure, which will take effect July 1, also will make it a second-degree felony to solicit other people through social media to participate in retail theft. 

During an appearance at a Walgreens store in Stuart, DeSantis criticized laws in other states, such as California. "This retail theft ring is a total scam," DeSantis said. 

"You have liberal laws and these people are exploiting that to basically further themselves, knowing that they can loot a certain amount without really facing any significant penalties."

The legislation also will toughen criminal penalties for stealing items off porches, known as porch piracy.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

