Gov. DeSantis OKs tougher retail theft, porch piracy laws

MIAMI - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed a bill that seeks to prevent "smash and grab" thefts and "porch piracy."

The legislation (HB 549) will, in part, make it a third-degree felony to act in concert with five or more people to overwhelm merchants and steal items.

The measure, which will take effect July 1, also will make it a second-degree felony to solicit other people through social media to participate in retail theft.

During an appearance at a Walgreens store in Stuart, DeSantis criticized laws in other states, such as California. "This retail theft ring is a total scam," DeSantis said.

"You have liberal laws and these people are exploiting that to basically further themselves, knowing that they can loot a certain amount without really facing any significant penalties."

The legislation also will toughen criminal penalties for stealing items off porches, known as porch piracy.