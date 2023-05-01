Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. DeSantis fundraising speech in New Hampshire interrupted by 2 protesters

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- Two protesters interrupted a speech by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as he was speaking at a fundraising event in New Hampshire late last week.

The incident was captured on video by someone sitting in the audience and the clip was shared on social media.

Gov. DeSantis speech protest
An image from a video of two women protesting Gov. DeSantis during a speech to Republicans on April 28, 2023.  Twitter/IfNotNow:

Shouting "Jews against DeSantis," the two women rushed onto the stage last Friday and tried to unfurl a banner but were immediately greeted by security officers, who escorted the women away.

DeSantis paused for a second while the chaos erupted behind him, saying only that, "You've got to have a little spice in the speech."

The group called IfNotNow claimed that the two women were part of their organization, made up of American Jews who are at odds with the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians.  

"We're making clear that DeSantis is an antisemite whose actions and policies both support Israeli apartheid and put Jews in danger," the group said in a Twitter post.   

According to local reports, DeSantis was the keynote speaker at the Amos Tuck Dinner, a fundraiser for the GOP in New Hampshire.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 1, 2023 / 3:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.