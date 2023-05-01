Gov. DeSantis fundraising speech in New Hampshire interrupted by 2 protesters

MIAMI -- Two protesters interrupted a speech by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as he was speaking at a fundraising event in New Hampshire late last week.

The incident was captured on video by someone sitting in the audience and the clip was shared on social media.

An image from a video of two women protesting Gov. DeSantis during a speech to Republicans on April 28, 2023. Twitter/IfNotNow:

Shouting "Jews against DeSantis," the two women rushed onto the stage last Friday and tried to unfurl a banner but were immediately greeted by security officers, who escorted the women away.

DeSantis paused for a second while the chaos erupted behind him, saying only that, "You've got to have a little spice in the speech."

The group called IfNotNow claimed that the two women were part of their organization, made up of American Jews who are at odds with the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians.

"We're making clear that DeSantis is an antisemite whose actions and policies both support Israeli apartheid and put Jews in danger," the group said in a Twitter post.

BREAKING: IfNotNow members are confronting Ron DeSantis at a GOP fundraiser in New Hampshire this evening.



We’re making clear that DeSantis is an antisemite whose actions and policies both support Israeli apartheid and put Jews in danger. THREAD pic.twitter.com/SwCUuCAtMb — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) April 14, 2023

According to local reports, DeSantis was the keynote speaker at the Amos Tuck Dinner, a fundraiser for the GOP in New Hampshire.