Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. DeSantis floats more special legislative sessions

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - With lawmakers already expected to hold a special session next month, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said he's working on a "robust" agenda with legislative leaders that could mean more special sessions in advance of the 2023 regular session. 

"We may even end up doing one or two in January, February potentially," Gov. Ron DeSantis said during an appearance at Fort Walton Beach High School.

"We're talking with the legislators, seeing what's there. But I think we're going to have a very robust agenda. And I think people will be very pleased with the additional points we're able to put on the board." He did not provide details about issues that could be addressed.

The special session next month is expected to include providing property-tax relief to people affected by Hurricane Ian and addressing property-insurance issues.

DeSantis said dates are still being finalized. Lawmakers will be in Tallahassee for committee meetings during seven weeks leading up to the 2023 regular session. The meetings will be Dec. 12 to Dec. 16; Jan. 3 to Jan. 6; Jan. 17 to Jan. 20; Jan. 23 to Jan. 27; Feb. 6 to Feb. 10; Feb. 13 to Feb. 17; and Feb. 20 to Feb. 24. The regular session starts March 7.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 15, 2022 / 3:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.