Gov. DeSantis floats more special legislative sessions

TALLAHASSEE - With lawmakers already expected to hold a special session next month, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said he's working on a "robust" agenda with legislative leaders that could mean more special sessions in advance of the 2023 regular session.

"We may even end up doing one or two in January, February potentially," Gov. Ron DeSantis said during an appearance at Fort Walton Beach High School.

"We're talking with the legislators, seeing what's there. But I think we're going to have a very robust agenda. And I think people will be very pleased with the additional points we're able to put on the board." He did not provide details about issues that could be addressed.

The special session next month is expected to include providing property-tax relief to people affected by Hurricane Ian and addressing property-insurance issues.

DeSantis said dates are still being finalized. Lawmakers will be in Tallahassee for committee meetings during seven weeks leading up to the 2023 regular session. The meetings will be Dec. 12 to Dec. 16; Jan. 3 to Jan. 6; Jan. 17 to Jan. 20; Jan. 23 to Jan. 27; Feb. 6 to Feb. 10; Feb. 13 to Feb. 17; and Feb. 20 to Feb. 24. The regular session starts March 7.

